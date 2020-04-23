Hoffman House to host one-day sale of fried bread & honey butter, proceeds go to United Way

Hoffman House announced Wednesday a one-day sale of their fried bread with honey butter that will take place on Wednesday, April 29.

The restaurant says a portion of the sales will later be donated to the United Way of Rock River Valley's COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund.

“Our Fried Bread with Honey Butter has been the number one thing that people say they miss, since we put Prime Rib on the curbside pick-up menu. We’re giving our customers what they want and we can also help to provide needed funding for local families who are affected- whether it’s directly or because of a job loss. There are a lot of people suffering right now, and this is a way that we can all come together to help people who are in desperate need right now,” said Michael Prosser.

This will be a one-day sale only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hoffman House. Patrons in vehicles will be offered 1 package (1 dozen bread rolls + honey butter) per car for $10 cash.

Hoffman House Restaurant is currently open for curbside service on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Prime Rib is available to pick up on Saturday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. and it must be pre-ordered before Friday at 1 p.m.