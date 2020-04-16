Ho-Chunk Nation application for Beloit casino moves to governors desk

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s application to build a casino as part of the Nation’s planned resort and entertainment destination in Beloit is taking a crucial step forward.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has informed the Ho-Chunk Nation that its application has been approved and is moving it forward to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ desk for his review and hopeful concurrence.

“While the federal approval of Ho-Chunk Nation’s application to place land in trust and allow Las Vegas-style gambling at an entertainment destination in Beloit is news we have waited many years to receive, we must remain focused on the current state of emergency,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.

“Unequivocally, our highest priority is doing everything we possibly can to keep our staff and the public safe. Once this crisis is over, we look forward to celebrating this amazing announcement that will bring much needed future revenue and jobs to Beloit.”

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s development is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the City of Beloit. The planned development is at the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads between Willowbrook Road and Interstate 39-90.