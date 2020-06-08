Highland students eligible for more than $400K in grants

Highland Community College students will be grant eligible for financial assistance through the CARES act on Monday.

The college received $455,905 in funding to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Highland Community College.

Students do not need to apply for these funds, however, students will need to have completed the FAFSA to determine eligibility. To be eligible for these funds a student must:

— Be a degree or certificate seeking student enrolled in the spring 2020 semester.

— Meet Title IV eligibility requirements such as being a US Citizen, having registered for selective service if a male, and not being in default on a student loan.

— Have a complete 2019-2020 FAFSA on file with HCC.

— Be in good standing academically.

“Highland made an initial disbursement of federal funds to over 725 eligible, FAFSA completed, students for additional costs due to the coronavirus such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and/or child care,” Jill Janssen, vice president of Administrative Services said. “Future disbursements of federal funds will be made to students who meet eligibility requirements and complete a 1920 FAFSA by June 30.”

By the end of May, eligible students began receiving checks in the amount of $600 for full-time status. Part-time students received $300. Students have until June 30 to either return the check to Highland or cash it.

Emergency funds through Highland’s HOPE program are also available through an application process. The application can be found

here.

Students who have any questions about funds available through the CARES Act can call Ashley Wolber at 815-599-3519 or email Financial Aid at FinancialAid@highland.edu.