Highland Community College presidential search called into question

Faculty and students at Highland Community College express concerns over how the board of trustees is conducting their search for the next college president.

Kate Perkins is a professor at Highland Community College and serves as the faculty senate president for the college. Perkins says the board of trustees is looking to promote current Highland Community College Executive Vice President Chris Kuberski to president as the current President Tim Hood is set to retire this summer. Perkins says the board of trustees is not considering other candidates at this time and not conducting a national search to explore all options.

"This feels like an egregious abuse of power,” said Perkins. “It’s really unfortunate our board is not living what they speak.”

Highland Community College Chairman James Endress says the board of trustees wants to promote from within if possible and is solely considering Vice President Kuberski first. Endress says if it’s decided Kuberski isn’t the best fit for the job then the search will be expanded outward. Endress says there’s something to be said about promoting someone from within who can hit the ground running.

“You run the risk of not necessarily getting the best candidate through this process however you also are going to have a problem because of a void in leadership come the first of July because there's no way a national search could conclude that rapidly,” said Endress.

Highland Community College students express concerns over promoting the current vice president without conducting a national search.

“By upgrading Chris to this position they’re hurting Highland and all of the students, and our enrollment is going to continue to go down unless we make this action to move forward in a positive light.”

Endress says the board will review comments submitted by the interview committee and will then make a decision to promote Kuberski or conduct a national search.