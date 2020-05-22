Highland Community College names Chris Kuberski new president and executive officer.

During the May 21 Regular Board Meeting, Trustees voted unanimously to approve the contract with Chris Kuberski to serve as the ninth president/executive officer of Highland Community College effective July 1. Kuberski currently is Highland’s executive vice president.

The board met with Kuberski to conduct a thorough review of her qualifications and skills before determining the need for a nation-wide search. A critical part of that review included an interview committee with members representing the faculty, staff, HCC Foundation, students, and community.

“We have observed first-hand Chris’s skills in collaboration, fiscal understanding, instruction, and strategic planning. After the board considered all of her qualifications, trustees voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with Chris,” explained Board Chair, Jim Endress.

