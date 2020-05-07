Highland CC votes to offer Kuberski new role as President & Executive Officer

Trustees at Highland Community College vote unanimously in what some would call a controversial move, despite concerns from some staff and students.

Chris Kuberski, current Executive Vice President will take on a new role as President & Executive Officer of Highland Community College. Tim Hood, the current president will retire on June 30.

“Highland has had success with internal promotions for the last two presidents,” said Board of Trustees Chair Jim Endress. “Chris is a solid leader and continues to display Highland’s mission and values. We know she can handle the challenges ahead as we move forward from the pandemic.”

However, the decision comes with some criticism from some Highland staff and students, with one of the biggest concerns being the search wasn't done at a wide enough scale. More than 234 people signed a petition saying the attempt to replace Hood is illegitimate because it lacked transparency and did not include a national search.

Kate Perkins, Highland Community College Faculty Senate President says, "As the spokesperson for the Highland Faculty Senate, I am deeply disappointed that the Board chose to ignore several letters, many public comments and a petition with hundreds of signatures from the community to pursue a process the Board Chairman stated on record would not necessarily garner the best candidate. Putting expediency above the good of the college is, frankly, bad stewardship of their constituents' tax dollars."