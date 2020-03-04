Higher education's impact on the real estate market

A lot of factors help decide the ebb and flow of the real estate market, and one such factor is higher education opportunities.

Today leaders from six local colleges and universities shared their thoughts on the subject at today's Rockford Area Realtors business lunch and Realtor of the Year presentation. The 2020 award went to Brittany Schultz from Dickerson Nieman. The panel of educators highlighted the positive impacts their schools could have on the real estate market.

"We're not drawing students from way far away that want to get away from home and establish their own lives,” said Northern Illinois University Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Kelly Wesener Michael. “These are students who are invested in their families, in their home towns; so we have students who are invested here. So to give them an education and to allow them to understand what are the opportunities here, I think we have a much greater chance of keeping them in the region.”

“Many of our graduates choose to live here in Rockford,” said Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer. “So we have about $118 million annual impact on the economy from our graduates and from our employees and from our operations; so we are having an impact in that regard."