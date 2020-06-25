High speed chase in Janesville sends driver to hospital Thursday morning

A 15-year-old juvenile is in custody following a high speed police chase in Janesville just after 2:30 Thursday morning.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's office, a Rock County Sheriff Deputy noticed a vehicle on Oakhill Ave. swerving between lanes, while slowly rolling past stop signs. Upon attempting to pull the vehicle over, the car sped away, leading to a high speed chase.

The fleeing vehicle drove against traffic down Highway 11, until rolling over twice near a corn field. The driver fled on foot, but was taken into custody just north of the crash.

The 15-year-old juvenile male was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, and released to the Rock County Youth Services Center to be held for court.