Heavy Rain, Strong to Locally Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Fasten your seat belts! We may be in for quite a bumpy ride over the next day or two. On the temperature front, we're likely to see a significant warming trend take place Thursday, only to be followed by an equally significant cooling trend Thursday Night into Friday.

The extremely volatile temperature swings over such a short period of time scream to meteorologists that the atmosphere is in a state of flux, and that usually means there's a strong storm system either here or somewhere nearby. This is no exception at all. Let's map out how things are to play out, as we see things late Wednesday Evening.

Overnight, things should be generally quiet, aside for a few spits of drizzle or potentially a patch or two of fog. Thursday should similarly start on a quiet note, though as moisture levels in our atmosphere rise some, a few scattered sprinkles can't be ruled out in the mid to late morning hours.

A warm front is to lift northward into the Stateline during the midday hours, bringing much more widespread showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms our way. These would not pose any severe weather risk, though heavy downpours would be a possibility.

Following a break in the action in the mid to late afternoon hours, we'll then focus our attention on an approaching cold front, and a strong one at that, around or shortly after dinnertime. This will touch off our second round of showers and thunderstorms. It would be this line that would have the potential of being severe, though there are certainly some doubts on that front. Let's dive deeper into that.

As of Wednesday Evening, the Stateline finds itself in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms by the Storm Prediction Center. While only the second level of risk on a five-tier scale, it's a noticeable upgrade from the Marginal Risk that was in place here 24 hours ago. What's more, much of Iowa, Downstate Illinois and Indiana have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk. Should ingredients come together more in these parts, such an upgrade here is not entirely out of the question.

The big key in ultimately determining the extent of our severe weather risk Thursday, or the lack thereof, will be what happens between the two rounds of showers and storms. Should the break between round one and round two be an extensive one, allowing our temperatures to surge well into the 60s, our severe threat would rise considerably. If we were to see even an hour or two of sun, the threat rises that much more. If, however, the break between the two rounds of rain ends up being only a few hours, and our temperatures remain in the lower or middle 50s, the severe threat would be considerably diminished. That's what we'll need to pay our closest attention to during the day Thursday.

As for the individual threats, we'll start with tornadoes. The risk for twisters here is low, but it's not inconceivable in such an environment that a brief spin-up would occur. However, the timing of these storms, plus the overall lack of instability will limit that threat rather significantly. We'll place that risk at a 1 out of 10. Hail, while possible, is also a bit of a longshot. The fact that these storms are likely to be coming through at night greatly limits the instability, hence the storms' ability to grow vertically in the atmosphere is compromised, lending to a reduced hail threat. While there could very well be pea to marble size hail, we'll place our risk of severe hail (quarter size or greater) at a 2 out of 10. The main threats will be with gusty winds and localized flooding. A 60 mile per hour wind gust is possible, given the very fast-moving nature of the storms. That risk is a 3 out of 10. Flooding is likely the greatest threat, especially if significant rain comes during the morning and early afternoon, but still sits at only a 4 out of 10. The main window for severe weather here will be between 6pm and Midnight.