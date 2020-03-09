Heavy Monday Rain Kicks Off What's Likely to be an Active Week in the Stateline

For the better part of the past month, it's been quite dry in and around the Stateline, so many would argue we were overdue for a miserable day. That's exactly what we got Monday, in the form of more than twelve hours of rainfall.

As of 9:00 Monday Evening, 1.18" had fallen officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, making this the wettest day here since September 13, when 1.29" fell. While we may not reach that total, we do have several more hours of wet weather ahead of us. Rain will slowly become more scattered after 10:00 Monday Evening, and, aside from a few sprinkles or very light showers thereafter, should wind down entirely by 3:00 Tuesday Morning.

A quiet Tuesday's ahead of us, with sunshine to be prominently featured for most of the day. Late Tuesday Night and into the early portions of Wednesday, our next system takes aim on the region. Rain will become likely after midnight, and will continue through about 5:00 Wednesday Morning. Temperatures with this system may be a bit more iffy, so a mix with a few wet snowflakes can't be entirely ruled out. This system should produce much lighter rainfall amounts, by comparison to Monday's system.

A third system threatens rain later in the day Thursday. With temperatures expected to reach 60° and a relatively strong cold front expected to pass through, a few thunderstorms are not entirely out of the question.

The combination of Monday's heavy rains along with the potential for additional rainfall later in the week has prompted some concern of river rises in a few spots. Flood watches have been posted along the Sugar River in Northwestern Winnebago, Southwestern Rock, and Southeastern Green Counties, as well as the Rock River in far Southwestern Whiteside County. While significant flooding is not foreseen, it is possible that each river may rise a few inches above flood stage in the aforementioned areas.