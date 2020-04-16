Healthcare workers make tough decisions on family safety

"I love you, you can't come in," says Stephanie McKinney to her five year old son through a glass door. Holding back tears, she kissed her child through the same glass that separated them.

It's an image all too real for healthcare workers and their families during the pandemic.

McKinney is a Surgical Technician at SwedishAmerican Hospital. She comes into contact with COVID-19 patients.

"With SwedishAmerican being one of the bigger hospitals in the area the chances of us seeing the COVID-19 patients was going to be higher," she explains. "So we just were watching the stories and seeing how it was developing, but once it hit our area we knew it was time to send them away."

McKinney juggled the two important jobs. One as a surgical technician, the other as a mother of two boys, Logan and Hayden. "Logan, he's my crazy one, my happy one. Hayden is my more laid back, play it cool one."

The boys live with their dads and grandparents for the time being. McKinney thought it was safer that way for their health.

"Believe it or not the two Dads are working together to take care of both boys, so they're trying to make it as easy as possible for all three of us," she says. "Obviously it's not just me that it's hitting home with, it's the boys, too."

Nearly a month without being able to hug her kids, McKinney finds ways to stay connected.

"We hid about 400 eggs and gave it enough time so that the kids wouldn't be at risk or anything," she says, recalling Easter. "Logan and I write letters, too. His Dad taught him how to address an envelope, and then he drew a picture for me."

She also says FaceTime bedtime stories are the highlight of her evenings. "If he did all of his school work for the day we read two stories. Then he tells his dad what the stories were about."

Without a definitive end to the separation, the family is making it work. "We're doing it for them," she says. She also calls her situation a fortunate one.

"Some families both parents are [essential] so the children are at double risk," she explains. "So I am just thankful that I do have this opportunity to send them away, no matter how much it hurts I just know we're doing it for them."