Health officials confirm fourth presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) are announcing that a fourth Illinois patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests conducted in Illinois resulted in presumptive positives for COVID-19. The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.

The patient is the spouse of the third case, a woman in her 70s. This fourth case is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials. Illinois’ previously confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and both patients made a full recovery.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Director of Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike to provided an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 cases. You can view the press conference here​.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says 286 people are being monitored for possible coronavirus infection in the state

Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Right now, the virus has not been found to be spreading widely in the U.S., and the risk to the general public remains low.

Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick.