Health officials confirm 7th case of coronavirus in Illinois

A new case of coronavirus is confirmed in Illinois. An individual in Chicago tested positive, making it the seventh case in the state.

Officials say the person is not linked to travel or any earlier cases. This could be the first case of community spread in the area.

Health officials say the coronavirus is more dangerous to those with auto immune disorders, cancer, heart disease or the elderly. They say to practice proper hygiene and stay home if you're sick to prevent the spread to those who are at a higher risk.