Health departments confirm 123 COVID-19 cases at Rochelle Foods

Multiple Northern Illinois health departments confirm 123 positive cases of COVID-19 at Rochelle Foods.

The release from Northern Illinois Rockford Region says more than 800 people were tested, and 14% of the workers who live in the Rockford region tested positive for COVID-19.

Local health departments in the region say they have conducted contact tracing and isolated all positive cases to prevent further transmission.

This coming weeks after the facility was closed after the Ogle County Health Department said more than half of the county's cases were from Rochelle Foods.

The facility says it has implemented recommendations to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and plans to re-open on Saturday.

