Head on crash sends two to hospital with severe injuries

A head-on crash sent two women to local hospitals with severe injuries. It happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. when Rock County Sheriff's Deputies, Janesville Police, Janesville Fire and EMS and Wisconsin State patrol responded to East US Highway 14 by Old Humes Road in Harmony Township.

According to the report an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 47 year old Clinton, Wisconsin woman crossed the centerline of US Highway 14 on the curve and struck a westbound Ford Escape driven by a 24 year old Rockford, Illinois woman.

Both women were transported. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, no citations are issued at this time and the investigation is ongoing.