Harvard man killed in McHenry County car crash

A 32-year-old Harvard man was killed after a car crash on Illinois Route 173 over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 7 p.m. the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Harvard Police Department, and Harvard Fire Protection District, responded to a single vehicle crash involving a 2003 Ford F-250 that had crashed on Illinois Route 173, east of Harvard Hills Road.

On scene investigation indicated the Ford had been traveling westbound on Illinois Route 173. For unknown reasons the Ford went into the eastbound lane of traffic and then back through the westbound lane of traffic. The Ford exited the roadway to the north where it overturned multiple times.

The sole occupant and driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No airbags deployed and that area of the roadway was closed for approximately three and a half hours.

The investigation continues by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology reports will be pending through the Coroner’s Office.

