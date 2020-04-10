Harvard Milk Days reschedules due to coronavirus pandemic

Harvard Milk Days will now be held October 16-18. The festival was originally scheduled for June 5-7.

The organizing committee made the decision to postpone the even but it is still subject to review and approval by the city of Harvard.

In a news release the committee said, “With the current state of not only our city, but our state and the nation, our board had a difficult decision to make. This will give our board and committee chairmen & chairwomen more time to plan accordingly with hopes that the pandemic is behind us.”

Updates will be posted on the Harvard Milk Day’s Facebook page.

