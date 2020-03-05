Harlem School District takes a half day to focus on mental health

"It's ok, to not be ok,” said Harlem High School Associate Principal Jeremy Bois.

That is the message Harlem School District Administrators have for their students. They were asked to put their books away during the second half of the school day, and focus their attention on mental health.

"We have had suicides in the school from like current students and alumni.” said Penelope De La Torre, a senior at Harlem High School. "So I think it's a way for the school to address those issues."

More than 40 mental health professionals took over the last three periods of the school day... Filling the classrooms with topics ... Like stress management, empowerment and suicide prevention.. De La Torre says she took courses on domestic violence and body positivity.

"It just gives you an idea that I am not the only one dealing with this. There are other people like me as well,” said De La Torre.

Students say it's not always easy to start a conversation with friends and family regarding their mental health. Administration says they hope setting aside time at school will encourage students to continue the conversation at home, and seek help if and when they need it.

"We really wanted to focus on our three areas of focus which are positive relationships, mindfulness, and mental health."

Right now the event happens one day a year, but the principal says the school is working on ways to incorporate mental health initiatives throughout the year.