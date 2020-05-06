Haney: More than 2,100 COVID-19 tests missing from UIC-Rockford testing site

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney says there are more than 2,100 missing COVID-19 tests at the Rockford Community-Based testing site. Now he is requesting help from Gov. J.B. Pritzker with the missing tests.

Haney says as part of the process of opening the site, the state contracted a third-party vendor to process the tests. To date, this third party was provided with more than 2,100 test specimens from this particular site. However, Haney claims that zero tests have been reported to the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health from this vendor.

Haney says that locally, the team has repeatedly attempted to solve this issue and get in touch with state partners starting as early as Monday, April 27 with the state. "A 3-4 day process has evolved into a 13 day process with no end in sight. It is becoming painfully clear that nobody can explain what happened to these tests, where the tests are, as well as if or when the issue will ever be resolved," Haney says.

As of May 5, 2020 the missing 2,100 tests represent more than 60% of the total current pending tests and approximately 28% of all tests to date performed in Winnebago County.