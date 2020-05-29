Haney considering re-election bid running independently

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney said he is seriously considering a reelection bid running independently.

Haney initially decided running for a second term in the primaries, largely because of his concerns over what he called a "fundamental brokeness of the chairperson position moving forward."

But Haney tells 23 News that he has been approached about making an independent run over the past year and says it's grown in the past several months. He promised those people he would consider a run saying a lot has changed, including a once in a 100 year pandemic.

Haney is calling it a 'summer decision' that will probably be made in the next few weeks. If he gets in the race, he will be facing off against Democratic County Board member Bert Gurl and Republican Rockford City Council member Joe Chiarelli.