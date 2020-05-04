Haney: "There are multiple reasons why Winnebago County shouldn't reopen now"

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney says in his opinion, he opposes the thoughts about Winnebago County reopening.

Haney says he previously received questions about, "Why doesn't Winnebago County just completely open up and go against the Governor's Order."

In a press release to 23 News, Haney lists the following reasons as to why he opposes opening Winnebago County:

1 – I think we can get from where we are today to where we all want to be more safely with a different approach. I believe a phased-in approach based on state-wide public health metrics is the best way forward, especially given there is no vaccine or treatment available at this time. I also believe a phased approach based on public health metrics helps guards against a resurgence of cases.

#2 – This particular municipality has approximately 20K people. Winnebago County has 285K people and far more cases per capita. There are some differences between the two places.

#3 – Given our recent increase in COVID-19 cases (97 % increase in cases since last week, 215% increase in cases in the last two weeks) and death (69% increase in death count in the last two weeks), the public health side of things does not support a hard, 100% open today. I DO believe some regions in Illinois will be opened-up based on how they are doing. I don’t believe we will be the first nor the last to have restrictions loosened. Part of that, of course, depends on how we do in the next few weeks. Mask wearing and social distancing are still extremely important and key to flattening the curve. In the meantime, we can look to continue to address inequities or gaps in the existing Order.

#4 – Counties around Winnebago County are seeing increased cases. The 9-county Northern Illinois Region has over 600 confirmed cases not counting the 616 for Winnebago County, as of May 4, 2020.

#5 – I am less interested in whether the Governor Ordered it or the General Assembly Ordered it. This is not a political issue. This is a public health and economic issue.

#6 – Population and workforce data clearly shows that a go it alone approach doesn’t make sense for Winnebago County. It shows just how interconnected we are with other areas, including Cook County and Chicago Metro. What happens there impacts us and what happens here impacts them.

Attached workforce data for Winnebago County, Illinois. According to the US Census Bureau, Center for Economic Studies:

-- 77,638: Employed and Live in Winnebago County

-- 43,821: Employed in Winnebago County but live outside of the county

-- 51,048: Live in Winnebago County but are employed outside the county

Haney also highlighted the following:

-- Over 12,000 Winnebago County residents work in Cook County / Over 5,600 Cook County residents work here = 17,600+ go back and forth to Cook County daily.

-- We exchange a total of 19,000+ workers with Will, Kane, DuPage, Lake Counties (Chicago Suburbs).

-- We also exchange a total of 14,500+ workers with Boone County. Workers travel from 80 miles to their Chrysler Plant. Many come from Winnebago County and the Chicago Metro area.

-- 300 Winnebago County residents are employed at the Rochelle food plant. Some of the other workers come from the Chicago Metro area.

Haney says, "No we are not Chicago! But we sure are interconnected to the Chicago Metro area, both economically and from a public health perspective."