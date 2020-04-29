Hands Across Illinois virtual event honors Child Abuse Awareness Month

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month. To show support for the thousands of victims and survivors, advocates from across the state held a virtual event on Wednesday.

"There are countless heroes in this fight against child abuse," said DCFS Acting Director Marc Smith.

As the Illinois Association of Court Appointed Special Advocates hosts its first virtual Hands Across Illinois, foster parent Cindy L. says the gratitude she has for the organization rests in the connection CASA advocate Morag has with her son Jacob.

"The greatest thing that Morag brings to our relationship is simply that she listens. She listens to me she listens to Nancy, and above all else, she'll listen to Jacob," said Cindy.

For CASA graduate Leydia Garcia-Greenwalt, she says everything changed the moment the program came into her life.

"There just aren't enough words to describe what having a CASA has really meant to me and to my family," said Garcia-Greenwalt.

In her role as manager of the Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, Jennifer Cacciapaglia says the tireless work of these advocates is inspiring.

"These advocates are the people who look these children in the eye, are unsung heroes. The people who work behind the scenes with these children and hold space for their pain and fight for them in their healing," said Cacciapaglia.

"You make a difference in the lives of children and families across our state. And as a lawyer, as a child advocate and now as a legislator, I can't thank you enough for all that you do," said State Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-48th).

The digital gathering coincided with Denim Day, where people are encouraged to wear the fabric as a way of standing in solidarity against domestic violence.