Half cent mental health tax campaign boosts ballot

The half cent for mental health sales tax campaign is part of an initiative by the group "Citizens for a Healthy Community" and wishes to raise funds for mental health and addiction services.

If passed, the sales tax stands to make nearly $13 million annually. The proposal will be available for vote on the March 17 ballot and gives community members the right to decide if they want the taxes. Baba Ji of Global Spiritual Organization says, "We are a part of the community so we can play a big role to stop these things and make the people again on a good track. The people who are off the tracks, to put them on a good track in the community."

Winnebago County will not be using any property taxes to fund mental health services and believe that the proposed sales tax will be able to meet community needs.