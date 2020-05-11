HHS gives Ill. health centers $2M for coronavirus testing

Several health centers in Illinois will receive a share of more than $2 million federal funding to expand coronavirus testing capacity.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is giving $2,022,800 to five different health centers, including $968,599 to Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford.

The grant is in direct response to coronavirus-related legislation, according to a statement from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) on Monday afternoon. Bustos is a member of the Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the HHS.

The other four health centers receiving funding from the grant are listed below.

— Henderson County Rural Health Center in Oquawka: $162,424

— Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls: $295,969

— Knox County Health Department in Galesburg: $163,669

— Heartland Community Health Clinic in Peoria: $432,139

“Adequate testing capacity is essential in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and we must ensure that anyone who needs a test has access to one,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “Throughout this public health crisis, I’ve fought to provide our health providers with the support and resources they need to serve our communities. I’ll continue to work to make sure Illinoisans and families can stay safe and healthy as we weather this storm.”