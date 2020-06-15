Gunfire exchanged following burglary, teen arrested

A Rockford teen was arrested for burglary early Sunday morning.

The Rockford Police Department was called for a report of shots fired to the 3000 block of Ed Vera Drive at 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they learned two people confronted two suspects burglarizing a vehicle on the 2000 block of Jamestown. One of the suspects produced a gun and fired shots at the people confronting them, according to the Rockford Police Department.

One of the victims retrieved his own weapon and returned gunfire. The

suspects then fled on foot. Officers located one of the suspects nearby, a 17-year-old male, who was taken into custody.

The Rockford teen is currently facing a burglary charge, according to the Rockford Police Department.