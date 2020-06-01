Group behind Saturday's protest in Rockford plans second protest

The group, Rockford Youth Activism that helped organize Saturday's 'Stand with Minneapolis' protest in Rockford is scheduling a second protest to take place Tuesday.

According to their Facebook page​, the 'March Against RPD Violence' is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Beattie Park at the corner of Park Avenue and Main Street along the Rock River.

The group reminds any protesters attending that the group is 'committed to non-violent disruptive action as our main tactic. But we cannot control everyone elses."