Grocery prices are soaring, at their highest levels since 1974

Every time you go to the grocery store, that number at the end of the receipt keeps getting bigger. Both things are true. Prices are falling across just about every category: Apparel, hotels, cars, car insurance, and airfare fell through the floor as people stayed home.

But American grocery store price tags are soaring. Overall, the price of groceries grew 2.6%, including seasonal adjustments, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics​.

Prices at the supermarket are rising sharply because coronavirus has disrupted the food supply chain​: When restaurants shut down, Americans started cooking at home, and demand for groceries shot up. But food producers and farmers didn't have the ability to quickly shift their food deliveries to grocery stores. Supply chains are super-complex beasts.

The supply-demand imbalance got even more out of whack when meatpacking plant employees started to catch coronavirus. That created its own backlog, and meat producers had to shutter plants​ across the country, and the United States now faces some meat shortages.

Also not helping keep your grocery bill in check: Panic-shopping customers are buying lots of food they don't need to eat immediately. Some grocery stores are putting limits on purchases to keep from running out of stock completely. Others are raising prices to ration certain items, and some are passing rising costs onto consumers as they face higher costs from their suppliers.

So it's economics 101: Food supplies are pinched, and demand is high. That makes prices go up.

There's not much escaping it.

Here is a list of foods by meal that have seen an increase in prices over the last month:

Breakfast

-- Eggs (up 16.1%)

-- Breakfast Cereals (up 1.5%)

-- Milk (up 1.5%)

-- Bread (up 3.7%)

-- Juice (up 3.8%)

-- Doughnuts (up 5%)

-- Muffins (up 4.7%)

-- Roasted Coffee (up 1.2%)

-- Instant Coffee (up 2.5%)

Lunch

-- Soup (up 2.6%)

-- Carbonated beverages (up 4.5%)

-- Cookies (up 5.1%)

-- Fruit (up 1.5%)

-- Apples (up 4.9%)

-- Oranges (up 5.6%)

-- Citrus as a whole (up 4.3%)

Dinner

-- Meat (up 3.3%)

-- Pork (up 3%)

-- Chicken (up 5.8%)

-- Fresh Fish (up 4.2%)

-- Hot Dogs (up 5.7%)

-- Vegetables (up 1.5%)

-- Canned Vegetables (up 3.6%)

-- Baby Food (up 2.7%)

-----

There's just not a ton of relief out there. But if you are looking for food prices that are getting cheaper, you've got a few options.

Ham prices fell by 1.7% and breakfast sausage was down 0.3%. Butter was down 1.3% and prepared salads fell by 3.6%. Fresh cupcakes fell 2.3% and tomatoes fell by 1.4%.