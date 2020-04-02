Grant View Distillery making hand sanitizer for first responders

An update to a story we brought to you a couple weeks ago about Grant View Distillery putting a halt on its spirit production to make its own hand sanitizer.

An anonymous business has stepped up to help in packaging the sanitizer.

The business lent its services to create individual single use dose containers that will then be donated to area first responders.

The business says it wants to remain anonymous because now is not a time for notoriety but instead a time to come together to help each other out.

"Everyone's really come together for this whole thing so we're leaving the boxes the way were suppose to with the FDA, we also made a little sheet that's got everyone that contributed to this, distilling it and packing, it's all going to the Crisis Center in Rockford." says an employee from the anonymous business.

