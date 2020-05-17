Grant View Distillery to rebrand, change name to honor Rockford's history

A well-known Rockford distillery will now go by a new name. The Grant View Distillery is rebranding, and changing its name to Barnstormer Distillery.

The name is after the 1920's Barnstorming Pilots, and to honor Rockford's history in aviation.

The pilots did not use instruments, but instead relied on their senses of smell, sight and touch. According to the company's Facebook post, it believes that is the same approach owners take when crafting spirit production.

The rebranding means the distillery will keep all of the fan favorites, but change the bottles and containers. It will phase out bottles with the old logo. According to the post on Facebook "RFD Vodka" will be the first spirit to be transformed.