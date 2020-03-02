Granite City Food and Brewery closes suddenly in Rockford

Granite City Food and Brewery has closed its doors at CherryVale Mall. 23 News attempted to reach the restaurant group for comment but their phone went directly to voicemail, even though the voicemail still states the restaurant is open.

The restaurant, located at 7144 Harrison Avenue, was listed as Permanently Closed on Google​ as of late Monday morning, and the location is no longer listed on the company’s website​

Late last year, the Granite City chain filed for bankruptcy​ to allow for a reorganization of its businesses. It is unknown whether or not this affects the closing of the Rockford location.