Grand Jury returns indictment for Drug Induced Homicide and Controlled Substance

On October 5, 2019, Rockford Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 1125 Benton Street for an unresponsive adult female. The female was assessed by paramedics and deemed to be beyond resuscitation.

The female was later identified at Elizabeth Bermudez Cruz and later pronounced dead by the coroner's office. After an autopsy was conducted, the cause of death was determined to be the adverse effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and cocaine.

An investigation into her death was performed and found that Suzette Vasquez was developed as a suspect. After being reviewed by the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office, charges were authorized.

The charges include two counts Drug Induced Homicide and two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Both of these are a Class X Felony with jail time of 6-30 years followed by 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Vazquez is schedule to appear in court on Friday, March 6, in the Winnebago County Courthouse. The charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.