Grab the swimsuit: Kalahari Resort at Wisconsin Dells to reopen May 27

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will reopen for guests on Wednesday, May 27, the resort announced Monday.

The Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark with waterslides, pools, hot tubs and stand-alone bungalows will reopen after Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Kalahari is offering 20% off summer stays. Guests who reserve before June 6, 2020 receive 20% off overnights between May 27 and September 6, 2020. Lakeside villa accommodations at Lake Delton and golf packages at Trappers Turn are also available.

The resort says it will be employing safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including sanitizer stations, cash-free payment methods, and resort-wide disinfecting using electrostatic sprayers.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Travis Nelson, spokesperson, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

For full details on the resort’s approach to a safe getaway in the COVID-19 pandemic and to book your stay, click here​.