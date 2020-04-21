Governor Pritzker says new model projections show Illinois' COVID-19 peak is mid-May

Governor J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that newer model projections predict COVID-19 cases in Illinois may peak sometime in mid-May.

"We have not peaked," Pritzker said in an interview with the Washington Post​ that was broadcast on the newspaper's Facebook page.

"We were the second state in the United States to put forward our stay-at-home rule and people have really been abiding by it for the most part," he continued. "And so the result of that has been the pushing out of what had been anticipated to be a peaking in the middle or near the end of April. So it's been pushed out now, according to the models, to maybe mid-May, but at a lower level, and so we're moving, inching toward that date."

Pritzker himself has yet to say how long he might extend the stay-at-home order beyond its current April 30 expiration date, but has said there will likely be adjustments to the order after that.

Pritzker said, even though governors in states like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina have announced they will let most businesses in their states reopen on May 1, despite a rise in cases, he has ruled out doing the same in Illinois.

This comes after initial model projections gave the Illinois COVID-19 peak to be in mid-to-late April.