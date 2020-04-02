Governor Pritzker says the COVID-19 pandemic shows a ‘profound failure of national government’

At his daily press briefing Thursday, Governor J.B. Pritzker criticized the response of the federal government at combating the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Pritzker said, “This will go down in history as profound failure of our national government.” This is not the first time Pritzker criticized the federal government. This is his second time this week. Shortly after that, the governor mentioned that more facilities are going to be built to house different coroanvirus patients. This is to avoid overcrowding in existing hospitals throughout the state.

Previously, health officials announced that Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Metro South Center in Blue Island and McCormick Place in Chicago were to be converted to COVIC-19 facilities. Today, they announced West Lake Hospital in Cook County will be an additional center.

The hospital is currently being built and will be completed later this month. Pritzker also announced a new initiative by the state, "All-in-Illinois" to reinforce the state’s core message, backed by scientists and public health experts: stay at home and stay safe.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the IDPH, also brought up the topic of virtual funeral services during this outbreak. She encouraged people to do this by web or by phone, to keep people from congregating and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

The governor also said the state is shipping out all medical supplies they are receiving to several locations, including Rockford.