Gov. Pritzker temporarily suspends in person sports wagering registration requirements

Gov. Prtizker signed an executive order temporarily removing in-person sports wagering registration requirements for casinos, racetracks and sports facilities on Thursday.

Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16 to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons, according to a statement from the Illinois Gaming Board on Friday morning. The order will allow sports wagering to continue remotely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Governor Pritzker’s executive order allows Illinois sports fans to temporarily place wagers from the safety of their own home, protecting a revenue source that is critical as the state begins to recover from the damaging financial impact of COVID-19,” Marcus Fruchter, Administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board said. “The Illinois Gaming Board looks forward to welcoming patrons back to casinos when it is safe to do so.”

The Illinois Gaming Board claims temporarily suspending the in-person registration requirement will allow fans to create online accounts and place wagers from the safety of their own homes while continuing to provide the state with revenue.

The executive order will remain in effect until the Illinois Gaming Board issues a master sports wagering license.

"All licensees and temporary operating permit holders must continue to comply with the patron identification requirements under Rule 1220 (b)(3)(A) and all other rules and regulations," according to the statement.