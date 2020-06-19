Gov. Pritzker supports Juneteenth becoming Ill. holiday

Gov. Pritzker issued a proclamation honoring June 19 as Juneteenth in the state of Illinois on Friday.

All flags in the state are flying at half-staff in recognition.

"Illinoisans are urged to reflect on our history, our future and the actions we can take to build a more equitable nation," Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker said he will work with the General Assembly to pass a law commemorating Juneteenth as an official state holiday for years to come.

“This Juneteenth comes as hundreds of thousands of protestors across the nation and across Illinois, from Rockford to East St. Louis to Chicago to Springfield to Champaign to Anna and dozens of towns in between, have taken to the streets to call for justice and change – and through protest and policy, we’re going to make that change. From genuine criminal justice reform to a fundamentally reimagined vision of policing to sustained investment in Black communities, we will build an Illinois that prioritizes justice, equity and opportunity for all our people,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I encourage all Illinoisans to take today to reflect on our history, our future and the actions we can take, individually and collectively as a state, to truly build ourselves into the equitable nation of our ideals – a land of freedom and opportunity for all.”