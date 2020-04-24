Gov. Pritzker could be part of new governor bobblehead series

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four new bobbleheads of governors who are leading their states in the fight against the coronavirus. CEO of the museum tells 23 News Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is being considered for its next batch.

So far, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers are the four featured bobbleheads.

The Hall of Fame and Museum says the figures cost $25 with $5 from each one going toward the Protect the Heroes Fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which the museum has already raised more than $160,000 through its sale of the Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx bobbleheads.

