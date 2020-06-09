Gov. Pritzker considering cops be required state licenses

Licensing police officers may be on the table for Gov. Pritzker.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police officers should be licensed by the state and potentially have their license pulled for misconduct, according to WBBM Newsradio.

“We’ve been looking hard at that. I think that you have to think about what are the methods by which people can be disciplined if they’re not going to get disciplined by their own police departments — if the investigations are taking place by a police department that may not want to hold some of their officers accountable for the kind of behavior we would all find reprehensible," Gov. Pritzker said on Monday.

Pritzker was then asked about recent demands for defunding police departments. For some, this means shifting a portion of police funding to social services, according to WBBM Newsradio.

The governor said he wouldn’t use the phrase of defunding police. He said he's looking at reforms which address police accountability in the state.