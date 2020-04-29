Gov. Pritzker announces new clinical support program for state long-term care facilities

As they combat the novel coronavirus, Gov. Pritzker announced a new program to help long-term care facilities throughout the state.

Starting today, IDPH will be sending out 10 teams of 50 nurses to long-term care facilities throughout the state. An additional 200 IDPH nurses will join the long-term care facility nurses, each having a specific task at the homes.

Pritzker said, "Though their assistance will be tailored to meet each facility's needs, they'll be focused on three tasks: conducting swab testing, training existing staff to take samples themselves and reviewing and improving the facility's hygiene practices and PPE use."

The state has simplified the hiring process for long-term care facilities during this time so they can get nursing assistance and have enough staff to care for residents.