Gov. Pritzker announces $900M for community, business grant programs

A package of state grant programs to support communities and businesses impacted by the pandemic and recent civil unrest was announced by Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday.

Joined by members of the Black, Latino and Asian Caucuses of the state legislature and small business owners, $900 million will be spread across more than ten programs and four state agencies.

“We are in a moment that requires a historic effort to mitigate this virus’s devastating effects on the health and livelihoods of the residents of this state. We must do so in a way that prioritizes those who were hurting long before we’d ever heard of COVID-19 – to be there for people who are in need, people who are falling through the cracks, people who never expected themselves to need a helping hand from anyone else – but now they do," Governor Pritzker said.

The funding aims to support programs and agencies to help working families and small businesses who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19’s economic impacts, which was compounded by recent property damage and civil unrest.

"To ensure families and businesses receive ongoing support to maintain their livelihoods, the new package of grant programs operate with equity requirements, ensuring that disproportionately impacted areas receive their fair share of support," according to a statement from Gov. Pritzker's office on Wednesday.

A brief rundown of the grant funding is listed below.

- The Emergency Rental Assitance Program will receive $150 million

- The Emergency Mortage Assistance Program will receive $150 million

- The New Business Interruption Grants Program will receive a total of $540 million

- The Distressed Capital Program will receive $25 million

- Poverty Alleviation Strategies will receive $32.5 million

"With assistance from the federal CARES Act and in partnership with the General Assembly, including from the Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, and Asian Caucus, my administration has put together a support package of over 900 million dollars to lift up small businesses, working families and Black and Brown communities who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19’s financial impacts. I’m deeply proud to lead a state government so committed to being there for the people we serve," Gov. Pritzker said.