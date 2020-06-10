Gov. Pritzker announces $270 million grant for childcare providers

Governor J.B. Pritzker announces a new $270 million grant to help childcare providers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Pritzker met with other lawmakers and local leaders at Rockford’s YMCA Children’s Learning Center to share details surrounding The Child Care Restoration Grant.

“Childcare services are as much about a strong economy as they are investing in our youngest generation,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Both are critical aspects of building an Illinois that works for everyone."

The governor says the grant will utilize money from the state’s federal COVID-19 relief fund, and says Illinois is the first state to do this.

“This new grant program means again Illinois is a leader fighting for working families and making our state one of the best in the nation for raising young families,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Rockford mother Bethany Watson joined the team of leaders to speak about how she relies on childcare facilities for her sons while working a fulltime job.

"Through everything that has happened over the past few months my main concern was ‘How am I going to get to work?’ and ‘How am I going to provide for my kids because I'm all that they have?’,” said Watson. “"There's not enough thanks I can say to these people and what they've done for me and my family."

The governor says those facilities interested in applying for the grant should first visit www.inccrra.org to complete an initial survey letting the state know your intent to apply for the grant. Gov. Pritzker says the state will then review information collected from the surveys and use it to further enhance the grants. More information regarding the Child Care Restoration Grant will be available in July.

