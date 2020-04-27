Gov. Evers: More Wisconsin businesses to reopen under 'Safer-at-Home' order

Our sister station in Madison, Wisconsin reports​ that more businesses will soon reopen in the State of Wisconsin under a new emergency order signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The changes come as the Evers Administration back more restrictions on non-essential businesses. Gov. Tony Evers described the new regulations as “another turn of the dial in expanding allowed operations.”

“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we're working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can,” he said.

The new Emergency Order​ allows for nonessential businesses to do curbside drop-off good and animals, according to Evers' office. Some of the new businesses allowed to reopen include:

-- Dog Groomers

-- Upholstery businesses;

-- Outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles, and;

-- Automatic or self-service car washes

“This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state,” Evers continued.

The new rules stipulate the businesses must provide payment options online or over the phone. They must also enact disinfecting procedures, each operation must be able to be handled by a single staff member.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, April 29.

This adds to the number of businesses which were allowed to reopen operations last Friday. They include:

-- Golf courses were opened this past weekend;

-- All businesses are allowed to offer curbside pick-up, allowing customers to purchase goods online or over the phone from a local store;

-- Construction businesses can do aesthetic or optional construction work so long as it is performed by a single person;

-- Public libraries can provide curbside pick-up of books and other library materials;

-- Arts and crafts stores can offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks; and

-- Landscaping businesses can do aesthetic or optional lawn care so long as it is done by a single employee.