Goodwill offering curbside pickup, online shop

Goodwill of Northern Illinois has started offering curbside pickup at Machesney Park and Crystal Lake on Monday morning.

"GOOD TO GO!" is an online shop that will offer donated and new goods that customers can buy from home and then set-up a time to pick up the items curbside, according to an announcement by the nonprofit.

Curbside pickup is currently available at 8010 N. 2nd St. and 1016 Central Park Dr., with pickup times set by the customer. Shoppers can visit the link here and click on the “GOOD TO GO!” logo on the homepage to enter the online store.

More pickup locations will be added weekly due to an increased demand for online and curbside shopping due to COVID-19.

Goodwill currently has plans to keep the new curbside pickup option going after stay-at-home orders expire due to evolving shopping trends, according to the announcement.