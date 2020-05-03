Giving Tuesday event to thank essential workers

Every year people come together on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to support a global movement, that day is Giving Tuesday. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic people in the Rockford region will celebrate with a special event this week called Giving Tuesday Now.

"For us we have decided to make our first priority using this day as a way to thank frontline workers," President and CEO of United Way of Rock River Valley Paul Logli said.

The term essential worker was rarely used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is everywhere. The United Way of Rock River Valley is using an upcoming worldwide event to honor and thank essential workers.

"An urge to anyone who clicks on to our site or receives any communication from us to do something to show their appreciation for the people who are on the frontlines and in a very real way risking their health and safety," Logli said.

The Giving Tuesday Now event is scheduled for May 5. From nurses, to people stocking shelves in grocery stores it's those who are serving our region, and they say the support from the community keeps them motivated.

"The outpouring from the community, we always knew we were a family, and I think through this crisis we've shown how much more of a family the community and SwedishAmerican is," Manager of Nursing Resources Luann Varilek said.

"Just knowing that people depend on you to feed them and what not, that has pushed me to do whatever I can to ensure everyone is fed," Assistant Manager at Sullivan’s Foods Zeno Enderle said.

Essential workers offered words of encouragement for frontline workers who serve alongside them in the community.

“I think for my fellow essential workers no matter who they are just showing up to work everyday and giving the best that's tremendous,” Varilek said.

For more information on how to best thank essential workers Tuesday, May 5, the United Way of Rock River Valley has some suggestions you can see here.