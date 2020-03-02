Girl scout troop hosts rally to fight deforestation

While most recognize the girl scouts for their cookies, there is more to the troop than just thin mints, some local scouts say they will fight for the environment.

"The next day that tree and all the other trees around it were cut down, I found all my friends dead then I bawled my eyes out in dread," troop 196 girl scout Addyson Ellis said.

Ellis is just one of the scouts who are preparing to plant trees down Yale Bridge road in Rockton, an area where planting is not being done.

"They were cutting down the trees across the street really really fast right before our eyes," co-leader of the troop Sandra Fenton said.

Fenton coordinated the first Plea for Trees rally to advocate for the environment. She says she became incensed when she saw trees across the street on the ground.

"It's kinda like fighting a war against, we are trying to see if like we can plant more trees than they tear down,” Ellis said.

Organizer and troop co-leader Rachel Lynch says deforestation will affect current and future generations.

"When our children grow up they need to have an earth that's healthy they need to be able to live a normal lifestyle like were able to now,” Lynch said. “We need to not be selfish and take advantage of the natural earth and make sure that we're leaving it better for our kids."

Scout and their troop leaders agree on one message, plant more trees.

"The best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago, the next best time is today," Fenton said.

A worker at the site says it will soon be an organic farm. The troop visits many area nature centers. This is where members learn skills like how to take cuttings from native evergreens, and make sure they grow into trees.

