Girl Scouts selling cookies before stopping due to coronavirus concerns

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois announced a postponement of cookie sale booths a week in advance.

Girl Scout Cookies/Cropped Photo: Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/ (MGN)

Many troops rely on these funds to go on trips and give back to the communities they serve. Having to pack up their booths will cause many scouts to miss their sale goals.

Zakera Haygood is a local scout, who set a goal to sell 500 boxes, and now it is unclear if she will hit that mark, and if the troop will be able to go camping.

"It's very important because sometimes people donate to the military which is a very big part of our community and stuff, and it’s also important for us all to have fun and the stuff that we don't get goes to the community," said Haygood.