Get the latest flowers for your garden at the spring wildflower sale in Caledonia

The annual Spring Wildflower Sale is not only going on as planned but it's been extended to allow for social distancing.

Anita Martinz / CC BY 2.0 / MGN Online

During the sale, more than 90 species of native grasses, sedges, ferns and wildflowers will be available at WF Paulson Farm in Caledonia.

The sales continues Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale does extend into next weekend, too.

Pre-orders can be picked up curbside but its not necessary to pre-order the plants.