Gas prices continue to go up, Stateline prices up 50 cents from April

Gas prices across the country climb as states reopen and you'll find some of the highest prices right here in Illinois.

PHOTO: Pumping gas, Photo Date: 2006 (Source: FutureAtlas.com / CC BY 2.0)

According to GasBuddy, the Rockford Region is up by about 6 cents per gallon to $2.12 on average. This value still sits below the state average of $2.23 per gallon.

This is nearly a 17 cent increase from last week and a 52 cent increase from this time last month. Illinois is the 9th most expensive state for gas in the country and Wisconsin is the 24th least expensive.