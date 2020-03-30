Gas prices continue to fall in Rockford, could continue tumbling in the next few weeks

The COVID19 outbreak has played a huge role in oil prices falling causing gas prices to continue dropping. Over the last week, Rockford gas prices fell a tad below 10 cents, bringing the average down to $1.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Rockford are 64 cents per gallon lower than at this time last month ans 85 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas station has fuel for $1.18 per gallon today while the most expensive is $1.99 per gallon. Experts say the more drops are expected over the course of the next few weeks.

"Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2/gal for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place, leading to an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand, causing prices to sink like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon, while pricey states like California will see the biggest drops to come, playing catch up to the drop that has seen twenty nine states average gas prices fall under $2. Motorists should continue to be vigilant if they need to fill their tanks- bring hand sanitizer and potentially wipes, but also shop around as the gap between station widens to historic levels."