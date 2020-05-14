Gang members shoot at Rockford Police detective, 1 caught after chase

Rockford Police say a detective was shot at by gang suspects after investigating several cars which were stopped at a roadway late Wednesday night.

At a news conference Thursday, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the involved detective was with the RPD's gang unit and was looking for suspects near the area of W. State and Waldo around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

O'Shea says once the detective pulled up to the suspects, that's when one of the suspects opened fire. The involved squad car was hit in the front windshield and the detective had glass fragments in his face.

He then said the detective was in pursuit of one of the vehicles and when one of the suspects bailed, the pursuit continued on foot. Following this, the detective and the department arrested 22-year-old Dontroll Ulysses Brown.

Brown was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon by a street gang member, no FOID and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

O’Shea said there were two other individuals in the car who have not been charged yet.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said there have been 10 weapons arrests within the last 10 days in Rockford.